Thousands attend former President Donald Trump's rally for Republicans Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump shifted to general election mode to campaign for two key Pennsylvania GOP candidates on Saturday night.

Trump is rallying in Wilkes-Barre for U.S Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

CBS3 has been told Trump has a lot to say. More than 10,000 of his supporters have been waiting for this moment.

Some camped out in Wilkes-Barre for days.

Energized and die-hard supporters outside the Mohegan Sun Arena  tell CBS3 they want another bid for the White House in 2024.

This has been billed as a "Save America" rally.

The former president is trying to bolster the campaigns of both Mastriano --- the GOP candidate for governor ---- and Oz --- the celebrity heart surgeon and Republican Senate nominee.

Both men spoke earlier Saturday evening --- and both are struggling in the polls against their Democratic rivals.

But all the focus will be on Trump.

This is his first rally since the FBI seized classified documents from his home in Florida, and two days after President Joe Biden blasted Trump during a speech in Philadelphia calling him and "MAGA Republicans" a threat to our democracy.

Trump's supporters fired back.

"I think it's very important to combat that divisiveness that he said. He was going to be the unifier, doesn't seem like that's the case with Joe Biden," Alex Dipenta said. 

"We have to support President Donald Trump, the best president we've ever had," Adam Wallace said. 

"To be able to actually see him, to have an event so close to home that we can see him, it is, I'm in heaven over it," Denis Bardo said. 

