Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited outside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

"He's my favorite, America first," Laura Watson said.

Adam Wallace drove up from Cherry Hill.

"We have to support because they're trying to crush the whole pro-America and pro-Trump movement," Wallace said.

This was Trump's first rally since the FBI seized classified documents from his home in Florida.

He blasted President Joe Biden after his scathing speech outside Independence Hall, calling Trump and "MAGA Republicans" a threat to our democracy.

"I think Philadelphia was a great choice to make this speech of hatred and anger. His speech was hatred and anger," Trump said.

And Trump also took aim at Philadelphia, hitting the city hard on the ongoing gun violence, saying Philly is being devastated under Democratic rule.

"Last year, the city set an all-time murder record with 560 homicides and it's on track to shatter that record again in 2022," Trump said. "Numbers that nobody's ever seen other than in some other Democrat run cities."

Trump stopped in Pennsylvania to help boost Mastriano's campaign for governor and Dr. Oz's chance at the Senate as both trail in the polls.

The 76-year-old fired up his base and hinted at another run for the White House.

"I may just have to do it again," Trump said.

Thousands of former President Trump’s supporters are making their way into the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre for Trump’s first rally of the general election. He’s rallying for @SenMastriano and @DrOz in the battleground state. Trump set to speak around 7pm. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/aroHx0AkvO — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) September 3, 2022

"I think he's coming back and he's ready," Chase Thompson said.

"I heard everything I wanted to hear. I want Trump back and we want to make America great again," Ron Cornell said.

After Trump's stop in Wilkes-Barre, President Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Labor Day, marking his third stop in Pennsylvania in a week – a clear sign of how pivotal the Keystone state is this election year.

There have been responses from Mastriano and Oz's opponents following the rally.

In a statement, Senate candidate John Fetterman wrote: "More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz. Another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes."

Meanwhile, Democrat Josh Shapiro tweeted:

"Doug Mastriano just took the stage with Dr. Oz and Donald Trump spread election lies, undermine our democracy and shine a national spotlight on his dangerous extremism."

