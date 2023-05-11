Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Center City: police

Digital Brief: May 11, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Center City. Philadelphia police said Thursday that Dominique Murphy is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and related charges.

The hit-and-run happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the heart of Center City near Broad and Arch Streets.

Investigators say Murphy was driving a Jeep when he struck a 38-year-old mother who was crossing the street with her three daughters. Murphy allegedly then drove away.

The mom was thrown 20 feet, according to police. She later died at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Her 8-year-old daughter was also struck and suffered internal injuries. Police said she was rushed to CHOP.

The other two children were not injured, according to police.