Center City hit-and-run leaves woman, 3 juveniles hospitalized: police

Digital Brief: May 9, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and three juveniles were struck by a dark gray Jeep Liberty in a hit-and-run in Center City Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Arch Streets just after 10 p.m.

The woman was placed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said. The three juveniles were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The conditions of the juveniles are unknown at this time.