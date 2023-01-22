Justice Department investigators find 6 more documents marked classified in search of Biden's Delaware home, attorney says

Biden hosts mayors at the White House Biden hosts mayors at White House, comments on classified documents controversy 05:45

The Justice Department has searched President Biden's home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.

Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president, said the Justice Department conducted the search at Biden's Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

The Justice Department "took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President," Bauer said in a statement.

The prosecutors also "took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years," he said.

In a separate statement, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said that the "DOJ conducted a comprehensive search of the president's Wilmington residence, and it concluded late Friday night."

"Neither the President nor the First Lady were present during the search," Sauber added.

This comes after roughly 10 documents bearing classification markings were discovered by Mr. Biden's personal lawyers at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2. Other records marked classified were also found in the garage at the president's Wilmington home in late December, though the White House did not disclose the discovery until last week.

Mr. Biden told reporters in California Thursday that he "has no regrets" on the handling of the documents which have been discovered. When asked why the White House didn't disclose the existence of the documents in November before the midterm elections, told reporters he thinks they're going to find out "there's no there there."

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Mr. Biden responded. "We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That's exactly what we're doing. There's no there there."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.