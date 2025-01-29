Pennsylvania man charged with animal cruelty after stabbing 2 dogs to death, prosecutor says

A Pennsylvania prosecutor called a defendant's actions "sadistic" as her office announced animal cruelty charges against a man accused of stabbing two dogs to death.

George Gooch Ash, 40, was charged with stabbing two family dogs to death last week, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a news release.

Police were dispatched to Ash's home in Newtown Township on Saturday, Jan. 18, after he called 911, Schorn said.

Ash allegedly told 911 dispatchers he became angry after visiting his mother in a nursing home earlier in the day, then took out his anger on the dogs, stabbing them both with kitchen knives.

Ash reported that he stabbed himself multiple times as well.

Bucks County District Attorney's Office

When police arrived, they found Ash wearing blood-stained clothing. Officers found both dogs dead inside the home with stab wounds.

The dogs were identified as a 7-year-old male Beagle-Lab mix named Blake and a 9-year-old female Beagle-Collie mix named Shyla.

Schorn commended the work of Newtown Township police and the Bucks County SPCA on the case.

"Our mission will always be to end animal suffering in Bucks County. To that end, we are working with Newtown Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney to gain justice for Shyla and Blake, two beagles who were tragically and horrifically killed by someone they knew well," Linda Reider, executive director of the Bucks County SPCA, said in a statement.