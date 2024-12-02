Dog shot in Southwest Philadelphia now recovering at Pennsylvania SPCA

Pennsylvania SPCA looking for person who shot dog in Southwest Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head in Southwest Philadelphia last month.

The PSPCA said the dog, named Maverick, was found by a Good Samaritan along Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in the city's Eastwick section on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Maverick was shot in the head just above his left eye and brought to the PASE Animal Hospital for treatment in critical condition, the PSPCA said.

Despite the damage inflicted by the gunshot, which officials believe was fired at close range, Maverick is now in stable condition at the Pennsylvania SPCA's Main Line Animal Rescue. Still, he's been left with a head tilt and brain trauma and will likely need to have his left eye removed.

Maverick, the dog shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

"It seems clear from Maverick's injuries that the responsible party intended to kill this sweet dog. But, miraculously, Maverick survived," Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA, said in a statement. "We at the Pennsylvania SPCA are going to do everything we can to not only find those responsible, but importantly, give Maverick the best life – where he will never again be subjected to such horrific cruelty."

Anyone with information about the person or people who shot Maverick is asked to contact PSPCA Law Enforcement's cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org.