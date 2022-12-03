Dog found abandoned on SEPTA tracks undergoes surgery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog found abandoned on railroad tracks earlier this week is a step closer to recovering from extensive injuries.
The dog, named "Lucky" by rescuers, was found injured near the Lawndale Station along SEPTA's Fox Chase Line.
The group Philly Rescue Angels is helping the dog get treatment for a spinal cord injury that's preventing him from walking.
They tell CBS3 he underwent surgery on Friday.
