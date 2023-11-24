Dobbins High School in Philadelphia inspiring next generation of fashion designers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia high school is inspiring the next generation of fashion designers.

This year, the DesignPhiladelphia exhibition left attendees energized and wanting more. Some of the most talented designers were also the youngest, so much we had to find out who was behind some of these intricate designs.

"I said design something because we have this event coming up," Mya Nelson said.

Many of these trendsetting looks displayed at the exhibition were created here in Ms. Nadine Artis' classroom.

Artis oversees the fashion program at the Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical School, the only fashion career and technical education (CTE) program in the School District of Philadelphia.

"Tenth-graders learn how to operate the industrial saw machines, hand sowing. Juniors, pattern making," Artis said. "They get to design their own things. By the time they are seniors, they are more independent."

Artis has been working at Dobbins for nearly 25 years and creativity is a must in her class.

"They are actually the same pattern," Charm Lewis, an 11th grader, said. "I just ended up making one longer."

"I'm known for denim," 11th-grader Sylen Batiste said. "I like streetwear and I like graffiti, and that's why I added the graffiti in my skirt."

These young designers are graded on technical skills like sketching and sewing. They must present a final collection. Students say their creations are made for all sizes.