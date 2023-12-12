Dioul Devaughn charged with attempted murder in shootout with Philadelphia Police

Second Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer shot in Holmesburg was released from the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two Philadelphia Police officers in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood Sunday.

Dioul Devaughn is facing two counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and other related offenses, police said.

Police claimed Devaughn shot two highway patrol officers early Sunday morning in the area of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road.

According to Philadelphia PD, officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a man in a pickup truck firing a gun at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Interim Philadelphia police commissioner John Stanford said responding officers noticed a truck fitting the description while surveying the area and attempted to stop it. The truck fled, leading to a police chase, Stanford said.

Police said the officers found Devaughn at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, where Devaughn allegedly rammed his truck into the officers' car. Devaughn then began opening fire when the officers got out of the car, police said.

One officer suffered a graze wound to his nose. He was treated and released from Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The second officer was shot in the ankle and grazed in the head. He was released on Monday. Police said it's the second time he has been shot on the job.

The two officers returned fire and shot Devaughn, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said four highway patrol officers were involved in the pursuit, but only two fired their guns.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved.

The two officers who fired their weapon have been placed on administrative leave during an internal affairs investigation, police said.