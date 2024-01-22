Dexter Scott King, younger son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died, his brother said. He was 62.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away," Martin Luther King III said in a statement Monday. "The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter's wife, Leah Weber King."

Dexter King was an activist and served as chairman of the King Center.

L-R: Martin Luther King III, Dr. Bernice King, and Dexter Scott King at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site on May 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Image

The Associated Press reports he had been fighting prostate cancer.

His death was mourned by Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network.

"I was heartbroken to hear that Dexter King left us this morning, but I was comforted by the knowledge he is reunited with his parents and sister," Sharpton said. "Dexter was only seven when his hero, his role model, and, most importantly, his father was taken from us. He turned that pain into activism, however, and dedicated his life to advancing the dream Martin and Coretta Scott King had for their children, their grandchildren, and all the generations to come after."

Dexter King, the third of the Kings' four children, was just 7 years old when his father was assassinated in 1968.

His mother, Coretta Scott King, died in 2006, followed by the Kings' oldest child, Yolanda King, in 2007.