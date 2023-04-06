Man charged with murder for South Philadelphia road rage shooting: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after an apparent fatal road rage shooting in South Philadelphia, the District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Derek Escribano, 22, was charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person for shooting and killed 44-year-old Darren Whitfield of South Philadelphia.

The incident happened Monday just before 11 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mercy Street.

The DA's office said video obtained by police captured part of the incident.

In the video, Escribano is seen marking a wrong-way turn onto Mercy Street, according to the DA's office.

Escribano's vehicle was eventually forced to stop due to a vehicle double parked on the street.

While Esribano is stopped, Whitfield's vehicle is seen going the right way on Mercy Street.

The DA's office said Escribano and Whitfield are then both seen getting out of their vehicles. Whitfield then chased Escribano for about six seconds on foot.

Escribano fired his weapon multiple times following the chase, according to the DA's office. He allegedly continued to fire his weapon while Whitfield had fallen to the ground.

The DA's office said Escribano has a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm.

The firearm apparently used in the incident was recovered from Escribano's vehicle by police.

The incident remains under investigation.