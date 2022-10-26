Watch CBS News
Man arrested in connection with double homicide in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a double homicide. The Pottstown Police Department arrested Deonte Kelly after he turned himself in on Tuesday night.

Kelly is wanted in connection with the murders of Skyler Fox and Brandon Bacote-Byer.

The two were shot to death at Fourth and Johnston Streets in Pottstown last week.

Kelly and his alleged accomplice Dominic Carboni are both charged with murder.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 9:44 PM

