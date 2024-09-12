Dense fog advisory in Philadelphia area during Friday morning commute; see how the clouds form

Dense fog advisory for Philadelphia area Friday morning, but weather clears up later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Friday morning in the Philadelphia region because of dense fog expected during the morning commute.

Areas of dense fog are likely to cause reduced visibility and travel delays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

Bill Kelly is in the CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather Sphere to show what to expect.

Clouds will form overnight along the I-95 corridor, and low wind speeds in the region will cause that fog to form.

Outside of the morning fog, the Philly region can expect a gorgeous, dry day with temperatures rising into the 80s.