Man arrested after shooting, dirt bike theft investigation that closed schools in Dennis Township, New Jersey

No threat to South Jersey community after police search in Dennis Township, officials say

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — More information has been released about a police investigation that closed schools and led to a shelter-in-place in Dennis Township, New Jersey on Tuesday.

New Jersey State Police said troopers were investigating gunshots and a stolen dirt bike that morning.

Troopers responded to a report of a shooting incident at a home on Kings Highway in the Cape May County town before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an NJSP spokesperson said.

Police said a person saw two people stealing a dirt bike, confronted one of them and then chased after the suspected thief, who went into a wooded area. Police also said the person reported being shot at during the chase.

Around that time, Dennis Township officials posted on Facebook notifying residents of an ongoing New Jersey State Police investigation in the township that was using helicopters and K-9s.

Students and parents in the Dennis Township School District were notified that school buses would not be arriving, and the district later closed schools due to the investigation into "armed individuals at large in Dennis Township."

"We remained in regular contact with the State Police about the developing situation. As you know, due to the continued threat of danger, we canceled school for the day," Superintendent Susan Speirs later wrote in a letter to parents.

Police said detectives eventually identified one of the two men in the attempted dirt bike theft as Jamar Antoine Lovett, 28, of Cape May Court House.

Lovett was found within Tamerlane Campground in Cape May Court House and arrested.

Police said Lovett was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, which was forbidden due to a prior conviction under the No Early Release Act. He also faces other charges including armed robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

As of Wednesday, he was in the Cape May County jail and awaiting a detention hearing.

NJSP said the other person believed to be involved in the dirt bike theft is still at large.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NJSP Troop "A" Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.