Dennis Township, New Jersey residents told to keep children inside during state police investigation

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Residents in South Seaville, Clermont and other sections of Dennis Township in Cape May County were told to keep their children inside as New Jersey State Police searched the area on Tuesday morning.

Classes in the Dennis Township School District were canceled, the district announced. Cape May County sent out an alert telling Dennis Township residents to shelter-in-place.

Due to the continued threat in our area and in concern for the safety of our students and staff, school is cancelled for today. There is no school today, September 10, 2024. https://edl.io/n1963597 Posted by Dennis Township School District on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the investigation, but Chopper 3 showed a large law enforcement presence along Kings Highway, a small local road not far from Route 9.

Earlier in the morning, the school district posted on social media that school buses were not running.

"Due to danger in the area, please keep your children inside until further notice. Buses are NOT running. Keep your children inside until further notice," the district said around 7:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Dennis Township's government said New Jersey State Police were using a helicopter and K-9 units in an investigation in the South Seaville area.

There’s currently an active NJSP investigation in the South Seaville area at this time that involves a helicopter and... Posted by Dennis Township, Cape May County, NJ on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

"Please be vigilant and keep yourself and property secure," the post read. "If you see anything suspicious, please call 911."

We've reached out to the state police as well as school district and township officials for more information.

Residents in nearby townships like Middle Township were told to remain vigilant but are not in danger, Middle Township police said.

This morning, there was police activity in Dennis Township. The New Jersey State Police are currently investigating the... Posted by Middle Township Police Department on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.