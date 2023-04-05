Delivery driver injured after alleged road rage incident

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man is in custody after an alleged road rage incident with a gun involving a delivery driver in Jenkintown Wednesday morning, police say.

Police say the 21-year-old man from Philadelphia was charged with aggravated assault and related charges.

A detective lieutenant with the Abington Township Police Department says the incident happened in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township as a Pepsi truck delivery driver was cut off by a white van. They claim the driver got out with a gun and hit the delivery driver in the head as they struggled.

During the struggle, police say the gun went off and the delivery driver was grazed in the right hip area. He was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the white van was taken into custody after being found around 10 a.m. still driving in the area.