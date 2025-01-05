Philadelphia-area transportation crews prepare to take on first measurable snowfall of the season

Crews across our area are working right now to make sure the roads and highways are prepped ahead of the snow expected on Monday morning.

PennDOT said the department is fully stocked and staffed with more than 600 equipment operators and safety personnel on the clock across Southeast Pennsylvania.

"Our crews are coming in around midnight. That's all five counties in our Philadelphia region. It's all hands on deck," said PennDOT spokesperson Krys Johnson.

In New Jersey, NJDOT Assistant Commissioner of Operations Chris Feinthel said teams pretreated roads on Friday. Crews were set to start loading up and getting into position starting at 10 p.m. Sunday. However, Feinthel is asking drivers to help by getting a later start on Monday morning.

"One of the mantras at DOT is keep the roads clear so we can clear the roads. ... If you can take an extra hour or two to allow the plows and salting trucks to do what they need to do, the faster ... the public's going to be able to safely get out there," he said.

One of the areas in our region expected to get the highest snow totals is Delaware, and DelDOT said it's ready with 300 pieces of snow removal equipment geared up.

"We are expecting this to be a statewide event impacting the entirety of Delaware," said C.R. McLeod from the DelDOT.

DelDOT crews will cover more than 14,000 miles of roadway. McLeod said the No. 1 goal for both workers and drivers is safety no matter what Mother Nature brings.