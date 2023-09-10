Delaware River Fest kicks off the start of 2023 River Days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many people took to the banks of the Delaware River to kick off the Delaware River Festival.

There were activities for all ages on both sides of the river.

The fun events included exhibits with animals, games, face painting, arts and crafts.

The live animal exhibits included a live hawk, turtle and local snake plus other animals under the care of Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge.

The event marks the start of the 2023 River Days. A series that features nature-inspired events designed to promote awareness of recreation and conservation of the Delaware River throughout the tri-state area from now through October.