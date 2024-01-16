Delaware County homeowners and crews clean up roads, sidewalks after snow

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Homeowners in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, woke up to messy roads in their neighborhoods Tuesday morning, they said.

Hasani Henry, who has a corner property, said he has to shovel twice as much sidewalk as his neighbors.

"I'm ambidextrous, so I can switch arms, which is good for me," Henry said. "So once my right side gets tired, I switch to the left side. And I keep my three-point stance."

Residents throughout Delaware County spent the day cleaning up. Elizabeth Diaz shoveled her driveway after the snow.

"It's not fun. I have to break all the ice and I've been here maybe for an hour already," Diaz said.

RELATED: Thankful for a snow day, children head to the hills for sledding in Montgomery County

Out on the roads, crews were also busy plowing and salting. The borough's director of public works, John Moors, said after a big snowstorm a couple of years ago, the borough bought a $110,000 loader to pour salt into the plow trucks.

"We store about 120 tons of salt, and we probably used about 20 tons to get through this storm, so far," Moors said.

This is the first time he's gotten to use the loader since the snow drought ended.

"We're worried about the upcoming cold temperatures, so, the refreeze," he said. "Hopefully tomorrow brings us some sunshine because sun and salt work well together."

Henry is also looking forward to sunnier days. It's not easy using a dirt shovel for snow, he said.

READ MORE: How much snow did we get so far? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

"Not great, but I got to do it. You know? It's work though. Can't let anybody slip. Then you know that may be a lawsuit, so you got to clean it up," he said.

When shoveling, experts recommend bending at the knees – not the back – when lifting the shovel, and avoid picking up too much snow at once.