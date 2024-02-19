Watch CBS News
Sunshine, warmer temperatures bring people out in Delaware County on Presidents Day

By Nikki DeMentri, Will Kenworthy

Families enjoy spring-like weather in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — What a difference a few days make. On Presidents Day, the sun was out and snow was mostly melted on the Chester Creek Trail. In other words, Mother Nature was showing off her spring vibes in Delaware County.

"They have the day off, I have the day off. Might as well get outside rather than be inside on Fortnite or on Xbox all day," Pete Drucker from Aston said. He is talking about his two boys, Owen and Harrison.

The three came out Monday afternoon to take a bike ride.

"'Cause we just got our new bikes, and we're trying to test them out," Owen said.

The Druckers said it is hard to believe that just last week Owen and Harrison had a virtual learning day as a snowstorm hit the area.

"It's beautiful out. I'm in a sweatshirt and jeans," Pete Drucker said. "Perfect weather. Take this weather any day of the year."

Some even went as far as to ditch the jacket on the trail, while others bundled up.

"It's beautiful. It's clear. It's a little colder than I want it to be," Meagan Regina from Philadelphia said.

Regina and Matt Iannone spent the afternoon looking for birds on the trail.

"Yesterday was so cold, so we were kind of cooped up," Regina said. 

"Just nice to get out in the sun and move around in the early spring, as the groundhog said," Iannone said.

While it's certainly hard to ignore the small patches of snow still on the ground, the sunshine is making a case for the groundhog's early spring prediction.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 5:47 PM EST

