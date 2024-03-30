Delaware Blue Coats take on the Oklahoma City Blue Saturday on PHILLY57

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Chase Fieldhouse. The final game of the team's regular season will air on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Delaware is now 19-14 in the 2023-24 G League regular season and currently ranks No.5 in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Coats officially punched their ticket to the NBA G League Playoffs back on Thursday, March 21.

Oklahoma City Blue is ranked No. 3 in the Western Conference at 20-13. The OKC Blue secured their spot in the 2024 NBA G League Playoffs on Saturday. The two teams have not yet played against each other this season.

The Blue Coats had two other games this last week that aired on PHILLY57 and streamed on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Delaware fell to the Long Island Nets on Sunday 119-101. The team saw another loss on Wednesday against the Capital City Go-Go 122-116. The Blue Coats look to make a comeback and capture one more win as they close out the regular season.