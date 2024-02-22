Delaware Blue Coats' Education Day at Chase Fieldhouse gives students a break from schoolwork

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Students got a break from schoolwork Thursday and spent the day rooting on the Delaware Blue Coats as part of the team's Education Day at Chase Fieldhouse.

Kids poured out of school buses and filled up the bleachers as they counted down the minutes till tip-off.

Schools from across the area were invited to the midday game.

For season ticket holder and seven-year-old Jasper Dozier, the opportunity meant sharing his love for the team with his classmates.

"The Blue Coats are one of my favorite teams in the G League," Dozier said.

All that passion from the youngest of fans could be felt by the team.

"You could feel it," Head Coach Mike Longabardi said. "They had great energy and I think our guys were feeding off of it, so any time you can get them out and bring all that juice and energy, it's always good for us."

The team's commitment to getting the next generation involved with reading is something Special Education Teacher Karen Gray is thankful for.

"They send books for every single one of our students to our school," Gray said. "That's so generous and in a time when kids, families don't have money for that. They don't have a lot of extra money so it's really, really generous."

Come halftime, the Blue Coats were up and it was time for the teachers to take over the court with a musical chair competition.

Once the game kicked back up, Jasper and his classmate were back on the sidelines cheering along as the Blue Coats won 126-115 which made for a memorable field trip.

The Blue Coats take on the Grand Rapids Gold once again on Friday at Chase Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

You watch several Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.