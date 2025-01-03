Presumptive bird flu case detected on Delaware poultry farm after potential outbreak reported in wild birds

New study says avian flu could potentially spread to humans, but the danger is currently low

Delaware is reporting its first case of bird flu on a commercial poultry farm, following dozens of presumed positive cases in wild birds.

Tests of a flock on a Kent County farm were presumptively positive for H5N1, the strain of bird flu that has broken out in the U.S. and spread to humans with exposure to infected animals in some cases.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced the test results in a news release Friday.

"State officials have quarantined the affected premises, and the birds on the property are being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system," the release said.

The contagious airborne virus can affect poultry like chickens, ducks and turkeys, and wild birds like ducks, geese and raptors.

Last week, presumptive positive bird flu test results were returned from a flock of snow geese at Prime Hook Beach in Sussex County.

The department said more than 850 wild birds have been reported dead through a web form from the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

"While some of these may be duplicate reports, or deaths due to other causes, officials know that more birds have succumbed to the virus, dying in places out of sight."

Bird flu can spread through contact with infected birds, equipment and on clothing and shoes.

Poultry farmers are urged to restrict movement on and off the farm and keep track of comings and goings from the farm. The farm should only permit essential workers on the premises to limit the chances of the virus being brought from an outside source.

The farms should also keep flocks away from migrating birds – and if any birds become ill, they should be isolated from the rest of the flock.

The DDNR says anyone who finds a sick or dead wild bird should report it to the state via phone at 1-302-739-9912 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or through this online form after hours and on weekends.