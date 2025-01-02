Delaware officials investigate possible bird flu outbreak after dozens of snow geese test positive

Poultry farmers and hunters in Delaware are being asked to take precautions as state officials investigate a possible bird flu outbreak among snow geese in coastal Sussex County.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says about 40-50 snow geese, including many at the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge in Milton, have tested "presumptive positive" for the H5N1 avian flu.

The agency has also received calls about sick birds in the surrounding area.

Snow geese take off from a field in Ruthsburg, Maryland, on Jan. 25, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Experts say there could be 200 to 300 birds infected.

"A total count of sick birds cannot be confirmed because wild birds often get sick and die where the public cannot see them. Snow geese fly long distances, which means infected geese may die in other locations and transmit the virus to other birds, including poultry," DDNR said.

The DDNR says anyone who finds a sick or dead wild bird should report it to the state via phone at 1-302-739-9912 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or through this online form after hours and on weekends.

The agency recommends wearing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves when dealing with any dead birds. Waterfowl hunters should take precautions, including washing and disinfecting tools.

The agency is urging poultry and livestock owners to be more vigilant in protecting their animals from the disease, including covering mortality and compost piles at all times, removing standing water, keeping waterfowl away from ponds and basins, and creating devices and strategies to keep birds from perching on ledges or entering buildings.

Bird flu news, causes and case counts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 66 human cases of bird flu. The first case of severe illness in an American human was reported Thursday in Louisiana, in a man over age 65 who was exposed to a backyard flock.

No confirmed human cases have been reported on the East Coast, but Delaware does have one "probable" case from an unknown source of exposure.

Experts warn that the more cases jump to humans, the greater the chance the virus could mutate.

"The concern is, the more we allow spillover into humans, the more likely at some point you might see a mutation that would allow for human-to-human transmission," CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder said.

Health officials have also warned against feeding pets raw pet food or consuming raw milk, as some cases of bird flu have presented in dairy cattle.