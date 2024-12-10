Deer bursting with holiday spirit, busts down door at HVAC store in New Jersey

If you've found yourself bursting at the seams with holiday cheer this season, the good news is, you're not alone. A deer, or should we say, reindeer, couldn't contain its energy and burst through a South Jersey business' door. And before you say it, no, we're not talking doorbuster deals.

A.M Botte Mechanical, LLC Plumbing, Heating, & AC in Sewell, New Jersey, released surveillance video of a local woodland friend playing some solo reindeer games over the weekend.

In the video set to "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," you see the deer charge across the parking lot and dive headfirst into the HVAC business' glass front door. The deer quickly recovers, before leaping over to a Christmas tree in the corner, knocking it over,(did somebody yell timber?) and then scrambling around the room.



The video then cuts to the deer sheepishly looking over its shoulder, like he had been caught opening presents before the rest of its furry woodland family was awake on Christmas morning.

The HVAC company on Delsea Drive wrote in part on its Facebook video of the deer, "After giving our Christmas tree a makeover (and maybe checking for holiday deals), the deer was safely released and unharmed. We're taking this as a sign--our holiday specials must be TOO exciting to resist!"

Washington Township Police Department also joined in on the festive fun describing the incident as a "seasonal smash-and-dash."

"Could it be Rudolph letting off some pre-Christmas steam? Or maybe Prancer gone rogue? If you have any tips or deer-identifying expertise, give us a call. We'd like to unwrap this case before Santa hears about it!" the department wrote on Facebook.