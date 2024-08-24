Woman killed, man critically injured in deadly crash involving Philadelphia firetruck, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was killed and a man is critically injured after their car was struck by a Philadelphia firetruck Saturday afternoon, police said.

At around 12:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West Lehigh Ave and West Sedgley Ave in North Philly for a deadly car crash involving a firetruck and a sedan.

According to police, a Philadelphia firetruck was traveling west on Lehigh Ave for an assignment when a sedan driving north on Sedgley Ave cut in front of the truck. The firetruck then crashed into the sedan, which led the sedan to hit an unoccupied parked car nearby, police said.

Police said two people, a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were inside the sedan and taken to Temple University Hospital for their injuries.

The 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 12:45 p.m., police said. The 29-year-old man is said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the crash.