Deadline to request mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is Tuesday

Here's how to prepare for in-person or mail-in voting during midterm elections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Need to vote by mail? Tuesday is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

In Pennsylvania, you can apply for a mail-in ballot online or request a mail ballot application and mail or return it in person to your local election office. The deadline is 5 p.m.



The Board of Elections must receive completed ballots no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is one week from Tuesday.

Any registered voter may request a mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities or an illness that prevents them from going to their polling place on election day, or those who will be absent from their municipality on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots can also be requested in New Jersey and Delaware.