Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of "betrayal" in court filing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- John Oates wanted to sell part of a joint venture with his songwriting partner and other half of Hall & Oates, but Daryl Hall couldn't go for that, according to court documents filed this week.

Hall accused Oates of engaging in what he called "the ultimate partnership betrayal."

He claims Oates wants to sell half of Whole Oats Enterprises, the joint venture that controls the Hall & Oates website, trademarks, social media, royalties and name and likeness rights.

READ MORE: Daryl Hall gets restraining order against John Oates amid legal battle

But Hall says that sale would violate an agreement between the two.

Oates claims Hall's accusations are untrue, but a judge has blocked the sale until the legal matters are resolved.

The two artists first met while students at Temple University when they were booked for the same gig at the old Adelphi Ballroom. The gig never ended up happening because a fight broke out, and Hall started chatting with Oates while they took an elevator on their way out.

In 2017, Hall and Oates spoke to CBS News ahead of a tour together.

"Our job is the job that everyone dreams of," Oates said. "Play instruments, sing, write music, make records. Why would you wanna quit?"