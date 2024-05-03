10th annual Danny Hammond Dance Marathon in Delaware County aims to raise $110K for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- Students at Cardinal O'Hara High School are dancing for 12 hours straight, and it's all for a good cause.

The private Catholic high school in Springfield kicked off its 10th annual Danny Hammond Dance Marathon. Students will dance in the gymnasium from 1 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, with breaks for dinner and to use the bathroom.

The event is named after Danny Hammond, an alumnus of the school who died from cancer in 2014. His parents, Jody and Jack Hammond were on hand at Friday's pep rally to kick off the event.

"It's been 10 years since Danny's passing and to see all these kids out here spreading Danny's smile and making a difference is just amazing," Jody Hammond said.

For the last several months, students have been raising money through donations from family, friends, businesses and community members. All proceeds will go to several charities, including Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit that funds pediatric cancer research.

"Everyone knows someone who's been affected by cancer," Ava Hneleski, a Cardinal O'Hara High School senior, said. "We can feel like it's an enemy we can never overcome, but when we're all together dancing and we can come together today, we're doing our part."

Last year, the school raised $106,000. The goal this year is to raise $110,000.

"I feel like the best part is the big reveal of the night," Mary Kate Bauer, a Cardinal O'Hara High School senior, said. "We have a whole big board set up of our final total and it's fulfilling for everybody because all of our hard work has paid off."