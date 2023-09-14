Watch CBS News
Chester County to hold town hall meetings after Danelo Cavalcante prison escape

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Chester County government has decided they will hold community town hall informational meetings for residents now that Danelo Cavalcante is back in custody.

During the town hall meetings, community leaders will provide residents with prison security enhancement updates and explain the emergency communications process. They said they will also offer counseling services for the community that was upended for the last two weeks. 

"Following the successful capture of Danelo Cavalcante, #Chesco Commissioners will hold Town Hall meetings for residents to provide information on Prison security enhancements, explain the emergency communications process and offer counseling services." 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

