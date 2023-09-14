Security footage played key role in capturing Danelo Cavalcante: police

Residents in Chester County trying to go back to normalcy after Danelo Cavalcante manhunt

Residents in Chester County trying to go back to normalcy after Danelo Cavalcante manhunt

Residents in Chester County trying to go back to normalcy after Danelo Cavalcante manhunt

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Chester County homeowners try to return to a sense of normalcy following the 14-day manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante.

Tactical teams arrested the convicted murderer in South Coventry Township after he escaped the Chester County Prison.

Matthew Warner said the arrest brought him relief.

RELATED: What was Danelo Cavalcante's endgame? Here's how he survived, what he planned to do, more

"Biggest thing was just, 'finally,'" Warner said. "'Finally, they got him.'"

His street was on lockdown last week when police were searching for Cavalcante in Pocopson Township near Longwood Gardens.

"I think that we take our security in our area for granted," Warner said. "There's a lot of people, our home included, that we don't have cameras or other stuff."

He said this manhunt made him and his neighbors reconsider their safety, including the need for home surveillance cameras.

RELATED: What's next after Danelo Calvacante was recaptured

"I will be getting one of my own," Warner said. "I know some other neighbors are planning to do so as well."

In fact, it was Ring camera images of Cavalcante, more than a week into the search, that made law enforcement realize the fugitive had changed his appearance by shaving.

"Security footage from homes was a great help to see where he had been and where he was at," West Chester Borough Police Department's Dave March said. "Without some of those cameras and that footage they got, they would've had no idea that he was in Longwood Gardens or in that neighborhood down the street from them or up in Phoenixville."

RELATED: What you need to know about Chester County Prison escape, timeline and more

He said the department encourages people to install cameras as they've helped law enforcement catch criminals besides Cavalcante.

"For us, we've solved a lot of cases just by getting a glimpse of somebody or something that happened in an area," March said.