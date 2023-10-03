Chester County holds third town hall for residents since Danelo Cavalcante's prison escape

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents who spent weeks on edge during the manhunt for an escaped prisoner talked about their experience Monday night at the Owen J. Roberts Middle School in Pottstown.

Chester County held a town hall meeting for the third time about Danelo Cavalcante's prison escape and the two-week-long manhunt to find him.

The Chester County Commissioners are trying to reach residents all over the county and continue to answer questions about the escape.

Officials held the meeting for residents in the northern part of the county where Cavalcante was captured back on Sept. 13.

Earlier in September — they focused their efforts on Pocopson Township, where Cavalcante originally escaped the Chester County Prison back on Aug. 31st.

The Chester County Department of Emergency Services went over the emergency 911 notification system in detail, which was a main concern for residents in the area.

"It's important for us to get the info out because what we discovered was not everyone was getting the information when they thought they should have," Chester County Prison Acting Warden Howard Holland said.

All cameras and recording devices were not welcomed on the meeting, but Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan was there to answer questions along with Holland, who said security is being upgraded to avoid this from happening again.

"The people here want to have some type of reassurance that we are going to fix the problems that currently exists and existed the day Cavalcante escaped," Holland said.

Residents said they were thankful for the opportunity to ask questions and the county vows to earn back their trust.

"Their trust has been broken and shattered with us and we have to go back and rebuild it. Whatever does exists we have to bolster, whatever is broken we have to fix," Holland said.

Also at the meeting, the county offered trauma-informed counseling support to anyone who needs it.