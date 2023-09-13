Listen to official radio call announcing Danelo Cavalcante's captured: "Subject is in custody"

Listen to the official radio call announcing escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante being captured

Listen to the official radio call announcing escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante being captured

Listen to the official radio call announcing escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante being captured

SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The manhunt that gripped the Chester County area for the past two weeks is now over. Danelo Cavalcante was detected with thermal imaging from an aircraft in a wooded area in South Coventry Township Wednesday morning.

Police surrounded him and a K-9 was able to subdue him. He was taken into custody around 8 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

READ MORE: "Element of surprise": How Danelo Cavalcante was ultimately caught

Chopper 3 was overhead as the escapee was put into a tactical vehicle headed for SCI Phoenix Prison in Montgomery County. He will be there for the foreseeable future as he continues to serve out a life sentence for murder.

CBS News Philadelphia has the official radio call that went out announcing the capture of Cavalcante.

"Chester County -- all cars at stations, the radio room, Chester County government and the various other agencies working on the prisoner escape, we're proud to announce the subject is in custody. Repeating, subject is in custody."

READ MORE: Danelo Cavalcante caught: What's next after escaped prisoner recaptured

Chester County Commissioners said the capture ends the nightmare of the past two weeks and thanked all levels of law enforcement for their immense efforts.