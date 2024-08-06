Philadelphia Union defender Damion Lowe victim of racial abuse on social media, club says

USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news

USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news

USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Union defender Damion Lowe was the victim of racial abuse on social media following Sunday night's match against Cruz Azul, the club said on Tuesday.

"The club stands with Damion and has reported the post, as well as made Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup officials aware," the Union wrote in a statement. "There is no place for racism in our sport."

Lowe, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, has played with the Union since the 2023 season. Before that, he played with Inter Miami FC and Seattle Sounders FC.

Lowe has played 11 games for the Union so far in the 2024 season.

The Union lost in penalty kicks to Cruz Azul on Sunday night at Subaru Park.