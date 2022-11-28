Cyber Monday is like the Super Bowl for Amazon

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – This Monday is Cyber Monday which means you can find some of the best deals of the year right at your fingertips.

At an Amazon fulfillment center in Mercer County, New Jersey, workers were busy getting articles like clothing, electronics and toys ready for shipping.

Amazon calls Cyber Monday its Super Bowl, and they came prepared.

"People are shopping earlier and earlier for the holidays, and they always want to get the best deals," Sam Fisher, an Amazon spokesperson, said.

Around 3,000 workers ensure that 750,000 packages will get delivered to buyers across the region on time. They are rushing through the aisles of the fulfillment center that is the size of 28 football fields.

Amazon is also hiring for the season.

Monday is expected to be the biggest online sale day ever, according to the National Retail Federation.

Almost 64 million people are expected to shop online at some point on Cyber Monday. And they are expected to spend more than $11 billion.