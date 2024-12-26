Watch CBS News
Customs officers seize 22,000 fake inspection stickers bound for Philadelphia

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle registration stickers that were on their way from Israel to an address in Philadelphia, officials said Thursday. 

Officers found the counterfeit decals in two separate shipments — a package of 10,000 that arrived on Nov. 26 and one with 12,000 that arrived on Dec. 9. Officers suspected the stickers might be fake and detained the shipments, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection's Baltimore Field Office. 

Pennsylvania officials confirmed the stickers were fake and officers seized the stickers on Dec. 16. 

Thousands of fake vehicle inspection decals are seen along with a badge from the department
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The fake inspection stickers would have been worth more than $1.4 million if they were real, the news release says. 

No arrests have been made. 

In Pennsylvania, vehicles must pass annual inspections. Car owners who purchase counterfeit inspection stickers face a penalty of up to $500 and potential jail time. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

