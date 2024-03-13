Man in custody dies after fight at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An inmate at a Philadelphia correctional facility was found dead in his cell early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Philadelphia Department of Prisons said a 28-year-old inmate at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility was found dead by corrections officers around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities believe the inmate, whose name has not yet been released, had injuries resulting from a fight inside his cell.

The Prisons department said the man was housed with a 41-year-old man as his cellmate. It's not immediately clear if charges were being filed against the older man or what led to the fight.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. after officers attempted treatment and lifesaving measures.

On the morning of Jan. 28, 2024, a 59-year-old male inmate was stabbed and killed, according to Philadelphia police. Another inmate was killed in his cell on Nov. 30, 2023.

In 1995, Curran-Fromhold was named after two former Philadelphia Department of Prisons officials who were stabbed on May 31, 1973 in Holmesburg Prison.

Warden Patrick Curran and Deputy Warden Robert Fromhold were killed by two inmates who were in custody for the murders of a Philadelphia police officer and a Fairmount Park police officer.