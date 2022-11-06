Woman shot in Fairmount: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman in her 20s was shot in Fairmount early Sunday morning, officials tell CBS3. The shooting happened at Parrish Street and Corinthian Avenue around 4 a.m.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, police say. So far, there is no word on her condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
This is another shooting on an already violent weekend in the city.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.