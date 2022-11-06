Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot in Fairmount: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov, 6, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov, 6, 2022 (AM) 02:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman in her 20s was shot in Fairmount early Sunday morning, officials tell CBS3. The shooting happened at Parrish Street and Corinthian Avenue around 4 a.m.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, police say. So far, there is no word on her condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

This is another shooting on an already violent weekend in the city.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 11:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.