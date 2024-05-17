Convicted Pittsburgh synagogue shooter denied new trial Convicted Pittsburgh synagogue shooter denied new trial 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Convicted Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers' request for a new trial has been denied.

Last year, a jury convicted Bowers of murdering 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life building in Squirrel Hill. He was sentenced to death.

Related: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter appeals sentence and asks for new trial

Related: Jury finds Robert Bowers guilty on all counts in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Months later, Bowers asked for a new trial, arguing that federal prosecutors failed to prove he intended to obstruct the victims' religious freedom.

Judge Robert Colville rejected the motion, saying the evidence was clear that Bowers targeted his victims because they were Jewish.