Convenience store worker shot after fight breaks out in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old convenience store worker is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Police say they believe a fight inside the store is what led to the gunfire.

It happened at 10th Street and Wagner Avenue overnight.

Officials say the employee was only on the job for a few weeks before being shot.

The employee was doing odd jobs mostly cleaning when he was shot in the arm by a customer.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store in hopes of finding clues to help locate the shooter.

Witnesses say the shooter has been seen at the store in the past playing a video game.

Police say leading up to the shooting a fight broke out between the two. It started in the front of the store and eventually ended behind the counter.

"A lot of the items were knocked off the shelves. Some of the shelves were knocked to the ground in the customer area," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We know the victim got shot inside the store, we believe, in the employee section. ... You can clearly see the shooter flee out of the store from the door."

The worker then left the store and went to his home nearby, which is where police found him, Small said.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.