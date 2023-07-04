Miki Sudo is women's "chompion" again at annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Competitors ready for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Competitors ready for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 01:00

NEW YORK - Hot dog - the contest is on, with relish.

Coney Island is hosting the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Miki Sudo was triumphant in her return, eating 39 and a half hot dogs. It's her ninth straight championship.

The men's competition is being held shortly.

Competitors hit the scales Monday at Hudson Yards for the 4th of July tradition.

Joey Chestnut, 15-time champion, weighed in at 225 pounds, and he's raring to go.

"The crowd expects me to come out here hungry. They expect me to come out and eat fast. And I'm going to deliver. They want to see a record, and I'm going to do everything I can to deliver that, too," Chestnut said.

"I feel pressure on the women's side to put up a high number in our contest. I really want the women's field to rival that of the men's. So I kind of just consider myself as a representative, in that sense. I want the women's average to go up," Sudo said at the weigh-in.

The contest dates back to 1916.