Community ready to welcome back Cherry Hill 16u baseball team after Senior League World Series loss

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- What a run it was been for the Cherry Hill Atlantic baseball team.

It wasn't the outcome we were hoping for at Kaminski's, but fans of the Cherry Hill Atlantic 16u baseball team say they're just happy their team made it this far.

From the moment the players loaded onto the bus to start their journey to winning their first game in the series to becoming U.S. champions, the community of Cherry Hill has been with the team every step of the way.

"I'm so glad they were able to make it this far and it's just great to see them accomplish something great and live out their dreams," John Schweitzer said.

Friends and classmates of players watched as the team made up of 15 and 16-year-old boys vied for the Senior League World Series title against Curaçao, a team from the Caribbean region, losing 14 to 1.

"Even though they didn't get the total outcome, they should be happy with themselves and what they accomplished on this journey," Josh Perr said.

"They will remember this for their lifetimes, and they should," Rich Schweitzer said.

The Seniors will be returning from South Carolina tomorrow, and should be arriving at East around 3:30pm. The squad will... Posted by Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League (CHALL) on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Schweitzer is the acting coordinator for a sister league in the area and says the team accomplished so much for their first appearance in the series.

"To win the country that's an achievement of a lifetime," Schweitzer said. "I'm really proud of the coaches and Christian Carkeek."

We caught up with Team Manager Carkeek after the game and he says he's incredibly proud of the players.

"We're not going home losers," Carkeek said. "We won the entire United States bracket and we served our community really well."

A community that's already making plans for next year and for their return home.

"Who knows, world champs next year," Perr said.

As the Cherry Hill Atlantic make their way back home, fans say they'll be welcoming them with open arms.