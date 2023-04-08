Community in Mercer County helps baseball league after tornado

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Tornado clean-up continues across the Delaware Valley including in Mercer County. Community support is helping a baseball league get back on the pitching mound after the storm canceled opening day.

Michael Jeannette calls Miracle Field in Mercer County home every spring.

"Always trying to hit that ball in the outfield," Jeannette said. "Finally got the chance to do it one time."

For 10 years, the Jeannettes played for the Miracle League of Mercer County, an inclusive baseball league for athletes with special needs.

But opening day for him and some 125 other families was canceled this past weekend after an EF-1 tornado damaged their field of dreams.

"I was pretty bummed out that it happened and seeing all the rubble here," Jeannette said. "It's very sad."

Nearly a week later, the damage has put their season on pause.

"Our kids really need this," mom Kim Jeanette said. "This is something that means the world to them."

The Mercer County community has shown up in a big way.

A tornado outbreak last weekend canceled opening day & paused the Miracle League of Mercer County’s season after the field suffered major damage.



The nonprofit is an inclusive baseball league.



We share how the community is helping at 6:15 on @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/54ux9NfpaB — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) April 7, 2023

Executive Director Dan Sczweck says so far more than $11,000 was raised and nonprofit Joey's Little Angels is hosting the league's annual easter egg hunt this weekend.

"It's so overwhelming when you see how many people are just so open to lending a hand, lending a few bucks knowing this place is such a special place and we got to get it operating again," Sczweck said.

Starting next week, Sczweck is hopeful patchwork repairs on the field can begin so the league can have some sort of a season.

Then this summer, the field and fence will be completely redone.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but we know if we get enough people out to help us," Kim Jeanette said. "It'll make a huge difference."

"One league one family" is more than just a slogan for the Miracle League of Mercer County.

It's the way they operate, together, they'll push through.

"We come together, we rise up when we have these challenges and that's what it's all about," Sczweck said.

With the help and support of the community, the Miracle League of Mercer County says they'll be back throwing out that first pitch in the next couple of weeks.