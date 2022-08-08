Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

2 workers stuck on Commodore Barry Bridge rescued

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Workers lifted to safety from Commodore Barry Bridge
Workers lifted to safety from Commodore Barry Bridge 00:26

PHILADELPHIA -- A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance.

About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down.

Emergency personnel got the workers to safety.

No one was injured.

There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.