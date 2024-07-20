Comfortable, cloudy with a chance for thunderstorms Saturday in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a fantastic day on Friday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions, the cloud cover and humidity has already started to return to start off the weekend. The good news is that the weekend will still be one of the best weekends the Philadelphia area has had since June.

After morning lows in the upper 60s temperatures, Saturday will once again level off in the upper 80s. Skies, however, will remain partly sunny through the day with occasional breaks to give way to periods of sunshine.

Isolated shower chances

A weak disturbance will ride along a frontal boundary situated across the Mid-Atlantic which, in addition to the extra cloud cover, could also help produce a few isolated showers across the region Saturday afternoon. As this disturbance continues east, skies in the Philadelphia area will then begin to clear Saturday night and give way to more sunshine, but also a little more heat and humidity on Sunday.

From the relatively dry and comfortable northwesterly flow on Friday a building southwesterly flow on Sunday will send high temperatures into the low 90s. Though the warmth and humidity will be a little higher on Sunday, skies are expected to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A more unsettled weather pattern returns for the upcoming week with daily rain chances returning by Tuesday and lasting the rest of the week. High temperatures most of next week will remain near normal in the upper 80s, but increasing moisture in the region will make for very muggy conditions and send feels-like temperatures up to 10 degrees above their actual values. And while it won't be as hot or as humid as last week's heat wave next week still looks to be a little uncomfortable.

7-day forecast

Saturday: High of 85, low of 68, clouds increase

Sunday: High of 89, low of 68, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 88, low of 71, sun and clouds

Tuesday: High of 87, low of 72, PM t-storm

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 73, scattered storms

Thursday: High of 85, low of 74, scattered storms

Friday: High of 86, low of 72, scattered storms