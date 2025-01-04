Vandals cut Comcast fiber lines, knock out Xfinity internet for some Chester County, Pennsylvania customers

Sinkhole opens up in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Police in a Chester County, Pennsylvania town are looking for suspects after Comcast fiber optic lines supporting Xfinity internet were "intentionally cut" on Thursday.

The West Brandywine Police Department said many Xfinity customers across the county were affected by the intentional act of criminal mischief — listing internet outages in West Brandywine, Honey Brook, Upper Uwchlan, Glenmoore and Downingtown, among other towns.

A group of fiber lines that carried Xfinity internet were intentionally cut, knocking out internet in Chester County, Pennsylvania, West Brandywine police said. West Brandywine Police Department

Some local businesses posted on social media Thursday that they had to close due to the lack of internet access.

Most customers' service was restored the same day, a Comcast spokesperson said in an email. The company said a small number of customers were without internet access into Friday, but service was completely restored by Friday morning.

"Our teams worked as quickly as possible to restore services after vandalism impacted some customers in the Coatesville area on Thursday," the statement read.

Police said they are working with Comcast to try to find the person or people responsible for the damage. They've asked anyone with information to call 610-380-8201.

This article has been updated with comments from Comcast.