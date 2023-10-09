Here's what is open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day

Missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis The missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis explained 04:15

Whether your town is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day, Columbus Day or treating the start of the week as business as usual, the second Monday of October is a federal holiday in which U.S. government offices close their doors.

Some states have chosen to mark the holiday Indigenous Peoples' Day to recognize the mistreatment of Indigenous people and honor their history, but 16 states still exclusively call it Columbus Day, according to Pew Research.

California and Delaware, for instance, have dispensed with the holiday entirely, while Maine, New Mexico, Vermont and the District of Columbia still view the day as an official holiday, but renamed it Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Given that the holiday is inconsistently celebrated — meaning it's a day off with pay at some businesses but just another start to the workweek at others, here's a rundown of what's opened and closed on Monday, October 9:

As it's a federal holiday, government entities like the DMV, libraries and courts are closed.

For folks employed in state government, it's a different story, as most states treat the second Monday of the month like any other workday.

Is the post office closed on Columbus Day?

The U.S. Postal Service is closed, with Columbus Day among 11 holidays in which postal workers get a paid day off and there is no regular mail delivery.

FedEx and FedEx Ground Economy are offering modified services, but the shipper's other services including ground, freight and home deliveries are open as usual.

UPS pickup and delivery services are operating, but UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will need another business day to get to their destinations because of the federal USPS holiday, according to the company. UPS Store locations are open for business.

Are banks open on Columbus Day?

Monday is a bank holiday, at least for the Federal Reserve's banks and branches.

Most, but not all, financial institutions take their cue from the Federal Reserve System's schedule.

U.S. banks including Bank of America, Citibank, Regions and Wells Fargo have their branches closed, but Chase and TD Bank are open.

The federal holiday's impact on Wall Street is limited. Both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market are operating as usual, as Monday's holiday is not among the nine market holidays. However, the bond markets that trade U.S. government debt are closed, along with the Fed.

Most retailers and restaurants are open, but it's always a good idea to check ahead before heading out.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Columbus Day?

Known for being closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A eateries are open as per usual, as are most fast-food chains and other retailers, according to Holiday Hours.

Are schools open on Columbus Day?

New York City public schools are closed for Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day and Chicago public schools are also closed, citing only the latter holiday.

In Los Angeles, city and county offices are closed for Indigenous Peoples' Day, but Los Angeles Unified School District schools are open. California is among 26 states that don't have an official public holiday on the second Monday in October, but the state designated the fourth Friday in September as Native American Day, according to Pew.

Monday is not a holiday for the University of Texas System. The state legislature has designated Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Good Friday and Cesar Chavez Day as optional holidays, which can be taken off in exchange for working other designated days off.