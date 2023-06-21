Alex Scott's brothers, cousin fight to keep her dream alive

How the next generation of Alex Scott's family is helping keep her dream alive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Fighting her own battle with childhood cancer, Alex Scott dreamed of a world without it.

"She decided she wanted to start a lemonade stand," Joey Scott, Alex's youngest brother, said. "And, my mom and dad were like, 'What is it that you want? We'll just buy it for you.' And she was like, 'No -- I wanna give back to the kids that are just like me, that are sick, 'cause I don't want anybody to feel the way that I'm feeling.' So, she had this idea to start a lemonade stand, and she would donate all the money to the hospital."

Joey was only a year old when his sister lost her fight with cancer. He has no memory of meeting his sister but working to carry on her dream has kept them close.

"I feel like I do have memories of her, because -- just of all the stories I hear about her," he said.

Alex's Lemonade Stand is a family organization at its heart. The youngest members of the family are now the ones carrying on Alex's dream.

Joey, along with his brothers, Eddie and Patrick, now help to bring the foundation's message to younger generations -- joined by their 16-year-old cousin, Riley Khan.

"Well, I try to bring Alex's Lemonade Stand into as many events and opportunities as I can," Khan said. "Next week, we're hosting a stand at my school, and in the past, we have done them at our local farmers' market."

Joey said he started a "Lemon Club" in high school to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

"Most people at my high school knew about Alex's Lemonade already, but for the ones that didn't, that definitely spread the word out to them," he said.

Being involved with the foundation has allowed Joey and Riley to know Alex despite never meeting her -- and they both said they've learned a lot from her story.

"At the end of her life, she still wanted her legacy to be for other people -- and I think that's the main thing that I take away knowing about Alex, is that selflessness," Khan said.

Joey said he thinks about her when he's going through a rough situation in life.

"I just think about everything she went through at such a young age, and I'm like, 'I can get through this,'" he said.

He and Riley plan to continue their work for Alex's Lemonade Stand until Alex's dream is achieved -- a world without childhood cancer. Joey said he would tell Alex that he's proud of her and all she's accomplished.

"And I think she would look at it and hopefully be proud of herself as well," he said.