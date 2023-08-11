Driver killed after dump truck runs off road into NJ river

Digital Brief: Aug. 11, 2023 (AM)

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- A dump truck veered off the road and into a South Jersey river Thursday night, killing the driver, according to police.

After 11:30 p.m. the dump truck smashed through the guardrail on County Road 553 in Fairfield Township. The truck then went into the Cohansey River.

A tow truck later pulled the dump truck out of the water.

The driver, a 60-year-old Bridgeton man, was killed in the crash.

A passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred.