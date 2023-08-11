Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed after dump truck runs off road into NJ river

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 11, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 11, 2023 (AM) 02:20

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- A dump truck veered off the road and into a South Jersey river Thursday night, killing the driver, according to police.

After 11:30 p.m. the dump truck smashed through the guardrail on County Road 553 in Fairfield Township. The truck then went into the Cohansey River.

A tow truck later pulled the dump truck out of the water.

bridgeton-car-into-water-part-2-081123-frame-70757.jpg

The driver, a 60-year-old Bridgeton man, was killed in the crash.

A passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.