Driver killed after dump truck runs off road into NJ river
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- A dump truck veered off the road and into a South Jersey river Thursday night, killing the driver, according to police.
After 11:30 p.m. the dump truck smashed through the guardrail on County Road 553 in Fairfield Township. The truck then went into the Cohansey River.
A tow truck later pulled the dump truck out of the water.
The driver, a 60-year-old Bridgeton man, was killed in the crash.
A passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Police are still investigating how the crash occurred.
